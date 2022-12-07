MORE than 400 trees will be planted as part of a major new development in Dovercourt.

Persimmon Homes is building 259 homes at the Harwich Valley site off Stour Close as part of a £42.5 million complex that will include a cinema, 63-bed hotel, pub, drive-thru restaurants and business units.

The firm said the first 427 new trees will be planted early next year as part of National Tree Week.

Richard Hush, managing director of Persimmon Homes Essex, said: “We’re very proud of our plans at Stour Close and believe 427 new trees will make a positive difference to the local environment.

“Enhancing the biodiversity of our new developments is a key priority because we know this is an important issue for local residents.

“Last year Persimmon planted over 140,000 new trees across the country and this year, we’re keen to do even more.”

The company said that in addition to the new trees, the development will deliver significant biodiversity benefits, including the provision of large native hedgerows, long stretches of ornamental hedges, a wildflower meadow and a wet meadow area.

Existing boundary vegetation and mature trees will also be retained along with two reptile refuges, hedgehog friendly fencing and a variety of bat and bird boxes.