THE glitz and glamour of the Christmas Show came to Clacton Pier as two of the showgirls from the festive extravaganza enjoyed some downtime on the landmark.

Lucy and Ailesha had a ball seeing all the pier has to offer from a visit to Santa’s grotto, plenty of festive fun in the undercover amusement area and also had a quick go on the bumper cars.

The Christmas Show which runs for just six performances starting on Thursday, December 15, at 7pm is the perfect alternative to those who find Pantomime a little too much.

With plenty of singing, dancing and laugh-out-loud comedy, there is something for everyone at the West Cliff’s seasonal spectacular.

Showtime - the Christmas Show returns to Clacton's West Cliff Theatre from December 15 (Image: WCT)

Headlining the show this year is comedian Andy Leach whose comedy madness with a touch of magic is guaranteed to have you in fits of laughter.

And returning Favourites Mike Bradly and Vicki Lyons will keep the tunes coming, along with plenty of great routines from the eight fabulous dancers, not forgetting the Kids from The Company.

Tickets are just £19 for adults, and comes with a free child’s ticket, or £17 for concessions If you are looking for something a little bit different, The Christmas Show at the West Cliff Theatre is just the ticket.