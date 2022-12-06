A MAN has been arrested after police officers found containers full to the brim with fuel believed to have been stolen from building site equipment.

Essex Police were called to a Taylor Wimpey housing development in Elm Tree Avenue, Frinton, on Sunday, to conduct a patrol of the area.

The developers are currently in the process of building 210 modern homes on the land as part of its Samphire Meadow site.

The force visited the area after receiving reports concerning a man who had been spotted entering the building site with large white containers.

After searching the plot, officers found a man in possession of various tools, as well as industrial machinery from which fuel was suspected to have been syphoned.

Following a further inspection of the area, the bobbies on the beat discovered several large vessels nearby before a man was arrested at the scene.

He has also since been charged with offences relating to the theft of fuel from petrol stations which occurred between June and August.

The latest incident at the Taylor Wimpey development comes after developers were accused of “massacring” trees and wildlife at the Elm Tree Avenue site.

Bosses at Taylor Wimpey, however, said preserving and enhancing local wildlife was always a key consideration when establishing new developments.