A DANCE fitness club is set to host a charity event in support of people suffering with dementia.
Fitsteps Clacton offers hour long ballroom and Latin dance based workouts and will host its Fitstepathon in aid of Dementia UK.
The event has sold more than 60 participant tickets and more than 50 spectators are expected to attend.
Fitsteps will be dancing for three hours to raise money for Dementia UK.
The event will take place in Clacton Leisure Centre on Sunday, December 11.
Doors will open at 9.30am and the event will start at 10am. For more information call Lisa Lee on 07767 025624.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here