A DANCE fitness club is set to host a charity event in support of people suffering with dementia.

Fitsteps Clacton offers hour long ballroom and Latin dance based workouts and will host its Fitstepathon in aid of Dementia UK.

The event has sold more than 60 participant tickets and more than 50 spectators are expected to attend.

Fitsteps will be dancing for three hours to raise money for Dementia UK.

The event will take place in Clacton Leisure Centre on Sunday, December 11.

Doors will open at 9.30am and the event will start at 10am. For more information call Lisa Lee on 07767 025624.