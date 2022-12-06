A YOUNG motorcyclist has tragically died following a rush-hour crash involving a truck on a main village road.

Emergency services were called to Flag Hill, in Great Bentley, shortly after 6.45am today following reports of a serious incident.

Upon arriving at the scene police officers and paramedics established a motorbike and a flat-bed truck had being involved in a crash.

After becoming blocked in both directions, the road was subsequently closed off to motorists resulting in heavy traffic congestion.

Sadly, a man in his 20s, who is understood to have been the rider of the motorbike, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lynda McWilliams, Tendring councillor for The Bentleys and Frating, has been left saddened by the news of the young motorcyclist’s death.

She said: “We suspected something bad had unfortunately happened due to the length of time the road was closed for.

“It is always very sad when it is a young person who dies and my thoughts are obviously with his family at this difficult time.”

The latest fatal motorbike crash in Flag hill comes after two men died in the same road back in March 2020 following an accident also involving a motorcycle and a car.

Essex Police have now launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding today’s incident and have asked for the public's help.

A spokesman for the police said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or have any further information to contact us.

“If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

“You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday between 10am-9pm.

“Visit essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services.

"Alternatively you can call us on 101 or you can directly submit information at tinyurl.com/5n77ybfw.

“Please quote incident 158 of 6 December when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”