A NEW charity shop has opened its doors in Clacton in a bid to support people recovering from mental health challenges.

The ribbon was cut at the Citizens Advice Tendring shop, in High Street, by Clacton MP Giles Watling and councillor Peter Harris on Friday.

The shop, which had previously been based in Old Road, is part of a mental health recovery programme.

People are given the chance to sign up for 12 months of support while gaining retail job skills to enable them to regain confidence and self-esteem.

Melanie Hammond, chief officer at Citizens Advice Tendring, said: “Sometimes all people need is some encouragement and support to reach their true potential and we are proud to be part of that success.

“The programme has been running for seven years from a different site.

“It has been extremely successful, with many participants gaining qualifications, starting paid work and voluntary placements.

“Some people have gone on to become volunteer advisers within Citizens Advice Tendring, one even told me ‘I feel I have found my calling’.

“Over the last two years there cannot be many people whose mental health has not suffered and anxiety and depression affect so many people. We feel we can help.

“We hope that the new shop will help to further raise awareness of this fantastic project, located firmly in the centre of the community that it serves.”

Anyone who feels they might like to participate in this worthwhile programme, or knows anyone that is struggling with their mental health, should contact Citizens Advice Tendring on 01255 225027, email mhh@cabtendring.org.uk or via the website at cabtendring.org.

A spokesman added: “The current cost of living situation is causing stress and worry for so many people.

“We want to make sure that everyone also knows our advice service is still here for them and we can help in many ways if you are struggling.

“We can help with benefit forms, debt repayments, employment issues, housing problems, energy grants, domestic abuse support, local advice and information.

For help and advice, compete a form at cabtendring.org or call 01255 377080.