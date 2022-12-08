A TOWN mayor has called for trouble-making train yobs to be prosecuted.

Frinton has been inundated with teenage troublemakers in recent months, including one young yob setting off a firework in Sainsbury's in Connaught Avenue at Halloween.

Police have put dispersal orders in place to thwart anti-social behaviour and disorder and young people have been dispersed from the area or taken home to their parents.

But residents have called for action following continued trouble, including at Frinton train station.

More than 50 youths were spotted at the station last Thursday, with a number causing trouble.

Resident Robin Stimson, who was making his way home when he saw the group, said: “I was met with a braying mob of yobs at the station, smashing up the train, jeering and yelling.

“They were intimidating old ladies, throwing beer cans about and just generally egging each other on to do more and more extreme things.”

Frinton and Walton mayor Terry Allen said there had been a reduction in anti-social behaviour in recent weeks, but that it was on the risen again.

He said: “This was an unusual amount of youths, so I would imagine it was something planned.

“The most concerning thing is they seem to be travelling in from other areas and we need to find out why.

“British Transport Police should be more aware of things like this happening and should be more vigilant on trains to stop illegal travel.

“We can’t always rely on single ticket inspectors at stations, there needs to be a wider use of CCTV on trains and further prosecuting of youths when they are caught and their involvement is certain.”

In response, the British Transport Police has outlined its focus on tackling anti-social behaviour on trains.

A spokeswoman for the British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to Frinton station at 5.59pm on Thursday following a report of a disagreement between two groups of youths.

“The youths were spoken to and dispersed from the area.

"Officers conduct highly visible patrols around the clock to deter anti-social behaviour and would encourage any passengers with any concerns to text BTP discreetly on 61016.”

Mr Allen added: “It’s a shame that youngsters are behaving like this but they’ve got to accept the consequences of their actions which could affect the rest of their lives if they get a record.”

A Greater Anglia spokesperson said: “We are aware of issues involving anti-social behaviour at Frinton-on-Sea and we are working with British Transport Police and Essex Police to address the situation.

“Land Sheriffs are carrying out additional patrols in the area and additional staff have been deployed along the line. We also have a network of CCTV cameras at the station.

“Safety is our priority on the railway. It’s incredibly dangerous to act inappropriately around the railway and anyone who engages in anti-social behaviour is risking their life and the lives of others.

“We will continue to work with British Transport Police and Essex Police, and anyone who witnesses anti-social behaviour should contact British Transport Police on 61016.”