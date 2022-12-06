A VILLAGE'S Christmas tree has been dedicated to a much-loved Weeley resident who was killed in a terrorist attack.

Nick Alexander, 35, was killed during the attack in the Bataclan theatre in Paris in November 2015.

The former Colchester Royal Grammar School student had been selling merchandise for the band Eagles of Death Metal.

Weeley paid tribute to Nick this year by dedicating it's Christmas tree to him.

Carols were sung round the tree, led by the 1st Weeley cubs and scouts, on Sunday.

Parish councillor Christine Hamilton said: "Nick was tragically killed in the terrorist attack at the Bataclan night club in Paris in November 2015.

"He was just 35 years old, and although he lost his life, he bravely saved a friend’s life on that awful night.

"He had a lifelong passion for music and enjoyed a long career in the music merchandise industry, winning the respect of renowned artists along the way.

"He travelled the world and lived and breathed music for many years.

"Nick always referred to Weeley as home regardless of where he was in the world.

"He was christened and confirmed at Weeley church, belonged to 1st Weeley cub and scout groups, and he just loved Christmas.

"So, it seems most appropriate that we dedicate this Christmas tree to him."

Nick’s nephews, Finn and Jude, switched on the Christmas tree lights.