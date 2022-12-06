HIGH school students have been given the chance to design and build their own drone for a national competition.

The members of the Harwich and Dovercourt High School STEM (Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) club showcased their talents, and used their science and maths skills, to successfully design and fly a four-bladed, remotely piloted, quadcopter.

While finishing second, and narrowly missing out on a place in the final of the Raytheon Technologies Quadcopter Challenge, school science teacher Alexandra Gill, who runs the school STEM Club, was full of praise.

She said: “The team did amazingly well in finishing second as they were the youngest in the competition.

“We thought this was a fantastic chance for our students and club members to show a variety of skills.

“I know how impressed the judges were with the final product that was flown in the sports hall at the end of the school day.

“The students all showed great teamwork skills, determination and resilience to keep going and they’ll be back next year to try again.”

In total, 92 teams from 41 schools, and over 500 students, have taken part in this year’s challenge.