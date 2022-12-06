TEENAGERS have been praised for their “lovely act of kindness” after coming to the rescue of an elderly man when his mobility scooter conked.

School students from Tendring Technology College, in Rochford Way, Frinton, shattered stereotypes on Monday after rushing to help a stranded pensioner.

The man, believed to be in his early 70s, is understood to have been riding his mobility scooter in the seaside town when his battery suddenly went flat.

After realising what had happened, the heroic and respectful youngsters used their collective strength to push him to a place of safety.

Nicola Duhig, who saw the warming moment unfold, has since shared details of the teenagers’ kind-heartedness on social media, touching hundreds of people.

She said: “I witnessed them as I was driving at the top of Connaught Avenue, they were pushing the gentleman along on his mobility scooter.

“I thought it was such a lovely sight and I was very proud of the group for helping the gentleman and not leaving him stranded.

“Well done to them for helping him and not just walking past.”

The school students’ uplifting display of goodwill follows concerns over the extent to which young troublemakers are starting to negatively impact the town.

In September, for example, worried residents reported a gang of egg-wielding teenagers running amok in Connaught Avenue and Queen’s Road.

On Halloween, inconsiderate and mindless youths are also believed to have set-off fireworks inside the Co-op supermarket, as police put in place a dispersal order.

Nicola added: “The teenagers here get a lot of bad press, so I thought I would give credit where credit is due.

“The community should be aware of this lovely act of kindness.”