Police are currently investigating the theft of multiple luxury cars from an Essex industrial unit last month.

Officers were called to an industrial unit in Brentwood Road, Bulphan, shortly after midnight on November 11 following reports of five luxury cars being stolen.

The suspects entered the yard, cutting the bolts on the front gate before stealing five vehicles, worth an estimated value of more than £700,000.

The cars stolen included two Porsche’s, a Mercedes A45 AMG 4MATIC and a rare Ariel Atom car.

The stolen 911 Carrera (Image: Essex Police)

An Essex Police spokesman said: "We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything or could have CCTV or dashcam footage including the stolen cars to contact us.

"You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm."

Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about the website reporting services.

Alternatively, call 101. In an emergency always call 999.

To make an anonymous report, contact independent charity Crimestoppers, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.

Please quote incident 42/277273/22 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.