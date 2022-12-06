A SCHOOL community is now well and truly in the seasonal spirit after hosting a magical festive event and raising thousands of pounds.

Hamford Primary Academy, in Elm Tree Avenue, Walton, held its eagerly-anticipated Christmas Fayre, generating more than £3,200 for the school’s PTA.

The jam-packed extravaganza was officially launched by mayor of Frinton and Walton, Terry Allen before Santa Claus arrived on Frinton Rotary Club’s Christmas sleigh.

Gifts, cake stalls, tombolas, raffles and a range of activities were also all on offer during the festive fete, as well as a very special Santa’ grotto.

The morning raised from the event will not be put towards the funding of new play equipment for students.

Rebecca and Lynsey, from the school’s PTA, said: “We have been blown away with the support we have had from the community.

“Seeing the excitement of the children has made the months of preparation for the Christmas Fayre all worthwhile.

“From the school staff to our army of volunteers, this has been a huge team effort and we are over the moon with the outcome.

“We are so grateful to all the local businesses that donated so generously with raffle prizes and our school family for embracing the magic of Christmas with us.”