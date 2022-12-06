AIRBORNE medics were deployed to the scene of a serious medical emergency in a coastal town after being called into action by paramedics on the ground.
The Essex & Herts Air Ambulance landed in Harwich on Saturday after its specialist medics were requested by the East of England Ambulance Service.
After arriving, the two teams worked together to optimise the outcome of a male patient who had been badly injured.
He was subsequently transferred to an emergency department for ongoing treatment.
