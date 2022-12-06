A RUSH-HOUR crash has resulted in a main village road becoming blocked, causing disruption to motorists.

Flag Hill at the junction with Frowick Avenue, in Great Bentley, is closed after an accident involving two vehicles.

As a result of the smash, heavy traffic is now building on the road, which leads to Colchester and Clacton.

A spokesman for Essex Travel News said: "The road is expected to be closed for some time."

The emergency services have been contacted for more information.