STUDENTS were encouraged to start considering their futures as they met with a range of industry experts to find out more about the world of work.

Rolph Church of England Primary School and Nursery, in Thorpe-le-Soken, Clacton, hosted as careers day Key Stage One and Two pupils.

During the event guest speakers from a variety of fields set-up stalls and spoke with intrigued youngsters about what their jobs involve.

They were also told about which qualifications they would need to secure in order to follow in their footsteps after they leave education.

Everyone from a commercial manager at Just Eat, a motorsport industry engineer and a trainee magistrate to employees the Army attended the careers day.

Experts from the environmental health industry also gave out advice to pupils, alongside a physiotherapist, an actor and a baker.

Nikki Emrich, head of school at Rolph Primary School and Nursery said: “We were exceptionally fortunate to have so many people volunteer to support our career day.

“We not only had parent volunteers but support from our local community, including some ex-pupils of the school.

“It’s exciting to see what our pupils will become when they go out into the world. Whatever it is we know they will all go on to achieve their own unique potential.”

Children in Key Stage One were also visited by members of the police and fire services, as well as local farmer, Connor Nicolson from Galloper Wind Farms.

He said: “I must say that we very much enjoyed our time with the pupils at Rolph. It’s great to see their interest in all careers and their knowledge of renewable energy.

“I think this is the first time the team at Galloper has pitched a careers fair type stall to primary school age children and we’ve very pleased with how it went.”