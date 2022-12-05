AN elderly care home resident with a lifelong love of horses saw a wish come true after spending some quality time with the “magnificent creatures” on a daytrip.

Ann Quarrie, 83, who lives at Silversprings, in Tenpenny Hill, Thorrington, used to regularly ride in a horse and cart when she was younger.

As she got older, she developed a fondness for the four-legged animals and a passion for the races, to which she would dress up in her best clothes and hats.

After becoming aware of Ann’s desire to spend more time with horses, staff at Silversprings set about making her dream of rekindling a hobby a reality.

The home’s top team went on to organise a horse and carriage ride with Layer Marney Horse Drawn Carriages which saw the animal lover taken around Layer Marney.

The carriage was pulled by Jack and Jill, a pair of over height Connemara ponies, and Ann was also able to meet 11 horses.

Speaking about the experience, Ann said: “I just love horses. They are such magnificent creatures and riding in the horse and cart was wonderful.”

The visit was part of the home’s Wishing Tree Initiative, which is designed to reconnect residents with a past hobby or help them try something completely new.

Joanne Rix is the home manager at Silversprings, which provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care.

She said: “Ann loves to share stories of the times she spent riding the carriages when she was younger, so the team knew she’d be overjoyed at the chance of doing this again.

“Our Wishing Tree initiative is a wonderful way for residents to share their ambitions and it’s hugely rewarding to be able to make these a reality.

“Ann clearly loved every minute, meeting the horses and being chauffeured around – she hasn’t stopped smiling since.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to Layer Marney and the team here at Silversprings for making Ann’s wish come true.”