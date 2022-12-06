ESSEX popstar Olly Murs has said he might have to enjoy a few pints following his much-anticipated Colchester gig next summer.

The singer has spoken of his excitement ahead of his upcoming gig in Castle Park next August as part of his new tour.

Murs’ new album Marry Me was released last Friday and is on course to jump to the top of the charts.

And with new albums come tours, with the Olly set to return to Colchester’s Castle Park after performing at the venue last year.

Speaking to the Gazette, Olly said: “I can’t wait to go back out and see the fans.

“For me, I hadn’t done Castle Park before last year, but oh my God the reaction was insane.

"I love that about park venues, it is a bit more rock and roll, more live, anything can happen at any moment and I love that.

"Last year was phenomenal, one of the best gigs I’ve ever done.

“I said to my team we’ve got to come back here again and it’s going to be awesome.”

Olly, who comes from Witham, also added he might even hit the city after.

“I am so boring now, I don’t go out anymore, so maybe I’ll have to get out and get a few pints in me”, the popstar said.

“Colchester is a place I used to go on nights out, it’s a lovely area.

“I was in Colchester recently actually at The Pavillion which was very nice.”

The 38-year-old rose to fame on the X Factor in 2009 during which he visited Leisure World next to Castle Park to perform with mentor Simon Cowell.

Olly said it is surreal to look back at where he came from.

He said: “To think that I was once there at the leisure centre with Simon Cowell asking people to vote for me and now 13 years later, I am still performing and still selling out gigs is incredible.

“It is always surreal, and I am very happy and grateful.”

The singer-songwriter also added how he is proud of his Essex roots and cannot wait to see the fans next summer.

Olly said: “I love Essex, love the people, I’m one of your own and I’m very proud of that.

“I can’t wait to get back out there and look forward to seeing all of you at Castle Park.”