A LUCKY shopper scooped sackfuls of Christmas goodies in a trolley dash... and has kindly donated some of her prizes to charity.

Jean Mounfield picked up £269.90 of items in just 60 seconds at discount retailer QD's branch in Clacton.

QD ran the competition for its Reward Card holders, with shoppers entered into the draw every time they made a purchase in-store during October.

The trolley dash saw Jean fill the trolley with toys from the store’s Christmas department, which she has kindly decided to donate to The Salvation Army charity, as well as new Christmas decorations for her home.

Matt Atkins, manager at QD Clacton, said: “We were delighted to welcome Jean to the store for her trolley dash.

"The entire team cheered her on as she stacked her trolley full of goodies.

"Jean has decided to donate the toys she picked up to The Salvation Army, which is such a lovely gesture.

"Times are tough for many people at the moment and it was a pleasure to help spread some Christmas cheer with this competition.

"We hope that Jean enjoys decking out her home with her new decorations and The Salvation Army can give the toys to those in need.”