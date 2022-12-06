FESTIVE residents turned out in force for Clacton's Christmas light switch-on.

The dazzling event was organised by the Clacton Town Partnership and Clacton Carnival Association.

It took place on Saturday, December 3, and opened up with a torchlight procession throughout the town.

Graham Webb, chairman of the Clacton Town Partnership, was pleased with the festivities on display during the event.

He said: “We had a good turnout and all the lights worked properly which was really good,

“I’d say the highlight of the day was the children’s torchlight procession organised by Little’Uns in Rosemary Road.

“More than 60 children took part in the procession and they were all carrying lanterns, the singers also did well to brave the snow all day.

“I was a bit disappointed because the majority of the stalls that were booked didn’t turn up.”

Sixteen stalls were expected at the light switch on but only four were there on the day.

One stall in attendance was from Cancer Research UK.

Sandra Adams-Salmon, chairman of the Tendring branch of Cancer Research UK, said: “We have this problem any time of the year because it’s a free event for community groups and charities.

“It was colder this week than expected and there were quite a few events going on in and around Clacton.

“These groups rely on volunteers who get older each year and being in the square doesn’t suit everybody.

“The lights switch-on was great and we will continue to try and provide events like this to promote Clacton.”

Pantomime stars from Cinderella, at the Princes Theatre, turned on the lights at 6pm.

Other festivities included singing from Keith Clark, John Folkard, Esmé Stovell and Abbie Hartley with Tuppence from Nancy’s Kitchen also singing with Mad About Theatre performing a set as well.

Clacton Town Partnership is looking to host more gigs in the new year.