SANTA is being kept busy by families flocking to Clacton Pier for some magical festive fun.

A steady flow of visitors has kept the big man on his toes handing out presents and chatting with children who have been brought along to his cosy North Pole grotto.

The youngsters have also been writing letters in the hope Santa will be dropping in at their homes later in the month.

The whole experience includes a host of animatronic characters such as Frosty the Snowman, singing reindeer in their stables, and sparkling decorations across the entire site.

Pier mascot, Sydney the Seagull, has even ordered a special Christmas outfit for the occasion.

In the kitchen, Mrs Claus is doing her bit by preparing afternoon tea with Santa in Discovery Bay with the help of some of the elves.

For the first time this year children are also offered free festive face painting by Clare and Dawn from Operation Party Time.

The grotto opened up in mid-November and continues throughout this month.

Afternoon tea is available weekdays from 3pm to 6pm until December 16.

Pier director Billy Ball said: “We are always trying to improve our offer and the feedback this year has been excellent,” he added.

“This is the third year we have had the new grotto and it has made a real difference. It has certainly been worth the significant investment we made in 2020.”

Details of all the pier’s Christmas packages can be found at clactonpier.co.uk