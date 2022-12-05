BLUEPRINTS have been submitted for more than 150 homes on farmland in Great Bentley.

Taylor Wimpey’s outline plans for 136 homes on a 19-acre site south of Weeley Road were previously rejected by Tendring Council.

But the application was granted permission by a Government planning inspector in May 2020 following an appeal by the developer.

The firm has now submitted detailed plans for the development, but has increased the number of homes it wants to build to 154.

Taylor Wimpey said the new development would include 47 affordable units and there will be a mix of “high-quality” two, three, four and five-bedroom homes.

The plans for the new estate show the homes would be laid out around a central public open space, which will also include a play area.

A report by the developer said: “Taylor Wimpey considers that the site is an appropriate site to provide new homes and high-quality open space and landscaping will benefit both existing and future residents.

“It will be a highly desirable place to live, work and play, for future and existing residents and generations.

“The development proposals will create housing choice while delivering areas of accessible public open space and improvements to the wider movement network.

“The proposals reflect the local character while moving the community towards a more sustainable future and increasing housing choice.

“The development provides a unique opportunity to create a new neighbourhood while integrating with the surrounding physical, social and economic features.”

The development of the site was put on hold in December last year following a row over a proposed cycle path.

Taylor Wimpey wanted to reduce the size of the path to be just 1.9 metres, and for it to pedestrian-only, after finding there was not enough space between two neighbouring homes, despite a planning condition imposed by the inspector.

Resident Alison Clark said the developer could have bought one of the properties, rather than just it’s driveway and garage to provide more space.

“But that would have reduced their profit margin,” she told a planning committee.

A decision on the latest application is expected to be made by February 24.