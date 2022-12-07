HUNDREDS of festive shoppers turned out in force for the return of Clacton's popular annual Christmas market.

The market took place for the sixth time at the weekend.

It saw hundreds of stalls on display providing something for all attendees to enjoy.

The market is usually held indoors, but was held outdoors in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Organiser Michelle Allwright, of Great Bentley, thanked everyone who took part.

She said: “We were absolutely thrilled with the hundreds of people who turned out to support business at the sixth annual largest Christmas market in Clacton.

“Customers enjoyed more than 100 stalls selling Christmas goodies such as wreaths and decorations, homemade jams and chutneys, and presents for all.

“Thank you to our amazing stall holders and community for supporting another fabulous year.”

Michelle started the Christmas market six years ago after giving up her job as a travel agent manager when her twin daughters were born prematurely.

She added: “I thought I would just focus on this because I’ve always loved doing markets.

"My parents ran markets when I was younger so it runs in the family.”

Fundraising at the event was organised by Darren Couchman, community engagement manager at the Robin Cancer Trust.

He said: “We collected an amazing £551 for The Robin Cancer Trust at Clacton’s largest Christmas market.

“Thank you so much to Michelle for giving us this opportunity. Her continued support is truly appreciated.”

Jonathan Farenden, of Retroformers, brought along toys for the children including Lego, custom mini-figures, Pokemon and Yu-Gi-Oh cards and Funko.

Michelle added: “The customers loved the shopping and the variety of stalls we had available for them.

“We do everything from dog costumes and food to cakes, wreaths and gifts all under one roof.

“It’s always nice to get positive feedback and we always get a good turnout.

“I think having stallholders from the community helps because they are really friendly and known by a lot of people.”

The next Christmas market is currently set for December 2 and 3, 2023.