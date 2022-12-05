A FILM crew and stars dropped into an Essex school as part of their shooting for a new film.

Honywood School in Coggeshall welcomed singer and TV personality Peter Andre alongside his son Junior, Michelle Ryan and other fellow stars.

The visit was for a new film, Dragged Up Dirty, which is being put together by DT Film Productions and Silent D Pictures.

During the visit, the cast and crew spoke to students about the process, and about 100 learners were able to take part in the film as extras, being part of the process and experiencing the film industry from the inside.

The school said: “It was a fantastic day and the cast which included Junior Andre and his father Peter Andre spoke to our learners and kindly gave time to have their photos taken.

“What a brilliant experience for all.”

The film was by ex-teacher Donna Taylor from Rayne, who owns DT Film Productions.

She said: “My passion is to try and reach young people and those who are struggling in life through film.

“I come from humble beginnings, so I want to shine a light on people who are struggling and show the goodness of people.

“The ethos of DT films is to tell films which can help people from all walks of life, we are inclusive and diverse.”

Dragged up Dirty is about a young girl who gets torn apart from her family and goes into care.

Donna said she wanted to highlight the struggles of it, as well as how good foster parents and social workers are and the impact they have.

The film has already shot in other Essex locations, including the Booking Hall Café and Parish Church in Rayne, the Legends Sports Bar and George Yard Shopping Centre in Braintree, and St Marys Church in Bocking.

The latest location was Honywood.

She added: “It is all a big community thing.

“I have taught in almost all the Braintree schools and reached out to Honywood.

“Art can change lives and we always need kids and schools involved and having the Essex support is great.

“They were amazing, and we have also offered free workshops to say thank you.”

Dragged Up Dirty is set for release in summer 2023.