FIREFIGHTERS worked diligently after being called to extinguish a fire affecting an outbuilding.

Crews were called to Bromley Road, Ardleigh at 3.08pm on Friday, December 2, and Essex Fire and Rescue Service sent firefighters from Colchester, Weeley and Brightlingsea to deal with the incident.

Firefighters found a single storey outbuilding measuring approximately 5 metres by 15 metres alight.

Luke Beardmore, temporary watch manager at Essex Fire and Rescue Service, said: “The fire had spread to the roof space so crews had to work extremely hard to get it under control.

“Thanks to their professionalism they were able to stop the fire from spreading and extinguish it."

The fire has been extinguished but crews will remain at the scene into the evening to dampen down and check for hotspots.

Crews liaised with UK Power Networks, which isolated electricity in the area.

An investigation will be carried out to establish the cause.

