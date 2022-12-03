A "homeless" man suffered a head injury in an "unprovoked" attack in an Essex street.

The man was taken to hospital after the attack at the junction of St Osyth Road and Alton Park Road, in Clacton, at about 11.45pm on Saturday November 26.

Police arrived and found the victim aged in his 40s had sustained head injuries which required hospital treatment.

Officers say his injuries are not considered to be life-threatening or life-changing.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "We believe the suspect was male and was wearing black clothing. He left the area away from the town centre, possibly along St Osyth Road.

"No arrests have been made and our enquiries are ongoing."

PC Jamie Welsh, who is leading the investigation, said: “We believe this to be an unprovoked attack on a homeless man which took place in public.

“We have taken accounts from a number of people, but we believe there will be other who witnessed the incident or have information on it but who are yet to speak to us.

“I would encourage anyone with information to come forward.”

An Essex Police spokesman added: "If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us. Please quote crime reference 42/288697/22.

"You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.

"Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services. Alternatively, you can call us on 101."