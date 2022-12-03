Police are looking to speak with these people after a boy was found lying unconsicious in a road following a serious assault, which left him permanent blind in one eye.

Officers were on patrol on July 31 when they found the victim unconscious in the middle of Pier Avenue, Clacton at around 1am.

Police say the boy had been involved in an altercation shortly beforehand. The victim was on his way home when he was approached by a group of young people outside Jennings betting shop. The victim was then seriously assaulted.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries which have resulted in permanent blindness in one eye.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "This assault has remained under investigation, and we are now in the position to release images of young people we would like to speak to.

"We had appealed for information on four people who we wanted to speak to in connection with the incident.

"One person has now been identified. We continue to appeal for information to identify three people who we believe can help with the investigation.

"If you know who they are or have any information which could assist with our investigation, please contact us.

"Please quote incident 96 of 31 July when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible."