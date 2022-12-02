ESSEX artist Grayson Perry has unveiled his latest work and, as usual, it does not conform to the conventional.

Mr Perry’s new permanent sculpture is a dolls’ house with a difference.

Forget period furniture and costumed dolls.

Mr Perry’s work features glowing semi-detached houses from which light will spill from the two-metre long homes and the surrounding vehicle windows as a “monument to social housing” in the form of a lamp.

Small figures walk their dogs on the green courtyard, satellite plates are scattered on the walls, chimneys sit on the roofs, wheelie bins sit outside and a blue car is parked beside a full clothes line.

The scene in Barking, east London, was inspired by the UK’s largest housing estate, Beacontree Estate and Dagenham’s Ford factory.

The sculpture stands on a pole at head height in the middle of the real-life House for Artists housing block, a new project providing affordable housing for artists which was set up December 2021.

Up to 12 artists and their families will be able to live in sustainable and affordable houses with workspaces.

The project is the first of its kind in the UK and includes a ground-floor community space and publicly accessible shared working yard.

Turner Prize winner Mr Perry grew up in a working class family in north Essex.

He also lived in Great Bardfield and did an art foundation course at Braintree College of Further Education from 1978 to 1979.

Mr Perry spent much of his career creating pottery focussing on social issues, sex, violence and politics In 2012, he received an honorary degree from Colchester Institute at a graduation ceremony at Colchester Town Hall.

In 2015, he completed his House for Essex - a monumental holiday home at Wrabness, overlooking the River Stour, which tells the story of fictional Essex woman Julie May Cope.

The project was a commission for Living Architecture.