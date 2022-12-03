Essex Police has revealed more than £1million worth of items have been shoplifted in the county this year - with an item as cheap as 1p stolen.

A Freedom of Information (FOI) request, published by Essex Police, reveals how many cases of shoplifting there have been this year.

Up to October 31, police have recorded 7,939 shoplifting offences in Essex this year.

The FOI request shows the total value of items stolen during this period is £1,377,899.15.

The most expensive item stolen was £151,693 and the least expensive was a shocking 1p.

Items stolen included:

Animals;

Art;

Chemicals;

Commercial;

Construction;

Conveyance;

Drugs;

Electrical;

Evidence;

Evidential Media;

Finance;

Groceries;

Household;

Jewellery;

Optical Equipment;

Ornament;

Publication;

and Weapons

Essex Police also revealed the most common outcomes were cases being closed pending further investigation opportunities becoming available.

The outcomes of the offences included:

Charged/Summonsed/Postal Requisition - 1,002

Charged/Summons - alternate offence - 7

Caution youth - 4

Caution adult - 50

Offender has died - 1

Community resolution - 554

Formal action against offender is not in the public interest - 34

Named suspect identified but is too ill to prosecute - 16

Victim or key witness is dead or too ill to give evidence - 1

Suspect not identified: crime confirmed but victim declines or unable to support further police investigation - 272

Named suspect identified: victim supports police action but evidential difficulties prevent further action - 448

Named suspect identified: victim does not support police action - 247

Suspect identified but prosecution time limit expired - 8

No suspect identified, case closed pending further investigative opportunities becoming available - 4,999

Further action resulting from the crime report will be undertaken by another body or agency subject to the victim (or person acting on their behalf) being made aware of the act to be taken - 14

Further investigation resulting from crime report which could provide evidence sufficient to support formal action against the suspect is not in the public interest - 3

TDiversionary, educational or intervention activity, resulting from the crime report, has been undertaken and it is not in the public interest to take any further action - 41

Not recorded - 237

The FOI also includes a breakdown of the age group, gender and ethnicity of all their suspects. To view the full FOI, visit bit.ly/3OZIjPo.