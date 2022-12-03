A SLIPROAD of a major road is shutting for one night.

The northeast slip from Hatfield Peverel to the A12 is shutting from its junction with The Street to its junction with the A12.

The closure is scheduled to start on December 15 for one night, from 8pm to 5am.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while litter picking works are undertaken by Braintree Council.

n Elsewhere, various roads are set to be hit with temporary prohibition of traffic and a temporary speed limit.

As of December 8, five roads are to be hit with the provisions.

There will be a temporary ‘No Waiting, No Loading and No Stopping’ restrictions to be introduced on both sides of carriageway as well as a temporary 30mph speed restriction in those lengths of road in the schedule.

The order will come into effect on December 8 and may continue in force for 18 months or until the works have been completed, whichever is the earlier.

The roads affected include Harwich Road and Clacton Road from the junction with Sparrows Corner to the junction with Rectory Road, The Street, School Road and Thorpe Road, from the junction with Long Lane to Yew Tree Farm Entrance, and Tendring Road from its junction with Swan Road to its junction with Colchester Road.

n Two roads are also set to close in Eight Ash Green.

Firstly, Turkey Cock Lane will close from a point southwest of its junction with Daisy Green in a south-westerly direction.

The closure is scheduled to commence on December 13 for three days, while stop tap replacement works are undertaken by Anglian Water.

Two days later, on December 15, Daisy Green, will be closing from a point southwest of its junction with Foxes Lane in a south-westerly direction.

The closure will last for five days while utility works are undertaken by UK Power Networks.

n In Layer Marney, a road is closing for more than a week due to Essex County Council’s carriageway patching works.

Winters Hill will shut from the junction with Clears Road to the junction with Lower Road.

The closure is scheduled to commence on December 12.

n In Rayne, a length of Queenborough Lane is closing for three days.

The road will shut from its junction with Gore Lane in an easterly then south-easterly direction.

The closure is scheduled to commence on December 12 while stop tap replacement works are undertaken by Anglian Water.

n Drivers should also be aware as two roads are set for closure in Earls Colne.

Firstly, on December 14, Curds Road will be closing from a point northwest of its junction with Coggeshall Road in a north-westerly direction.

The closure is scheduled for three days, while stop tap replacement works are undertaken by Anglian Water.

One week later, on December 21, Park Lane will close from its junction with York Road to its junction with the High Street.

The closure will last for three days while carriageway and footway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.