A DETERMINED father is set to take on a gruelling endurance challenge to fundraise for a neonatal unit that aided his young daughter.

Elliot Simpson, 25, of Colchester, is set to don 20 kilograms of weights to trek 20 miles for ten straight days.

The tough challenge is in aid of the neonatal unit at Colchester Hospital who cared for his daughter Ada, who was born prematurely at 34 weeks in February.

Newborn - Elliot holding hands with his daughter Ada (Image: Elliot Simpson)

Elliot said: “It’s weird to explain because as soon as she was born she had to be taken away.

“The experience was a bit different for me because I was able to see Ada in the neonatal unit but her mother Megan couldn’t as she was still recovering from the emergency C-section.”

Ada was initially in the Intensive Care Unit, where she was provided with the most advanced critical care for low blood sugars, possible sepsis and respiratory support.

Adorable - A very health Ada in the festive mood (Image: Elliot Simpson)

This involved an umbilical venous catheter being placed into her cardiovascular system in order to provide her with medication, nutrition and fluids.

She was also given an nasogastric feeding tube due to being unable to feed independently.

Elliot added: “Upon day three, Megan and I were finally allowed to hold Ada for the first time, meaning we could have skin to skin contact and some time to bond with her.

“Finally being able to take her out of the incubator for the first time, we realised her resemblance to a real life doll.

Delighted - Adorable Ada smiles for the camera. (Image: Elliot Simpson)

“Despite cherishing every moment of this, we were constantly faced with wires, monitoring, machines, doctors and nurses and filled with fear and anxiety.”

As time passed Ada’s condition gradually improved until the tenth day when Elliot and Megan arrived at the hospital to see their daughter dressed and free from wires and after another sleepless night, they got to take her home.

As Ada is now very healthy, Elliot would like to repay the neonatal unit. With his military background he has decided to trek 20 miles carrying 20 kilograms on his back for ten days to fundraise.

Family - Elliot, Megan and baby Ada (Image: Elliot Simpson)

He will take on the challenge from Friday, December 9, to Monday, December 19.

For more information and to donate visit bit.ly/3il9kA