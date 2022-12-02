A BOY has been left blind in one eye following a brutal attack in Clacton town centre.

The boy was found unconscious in the street following the assault in Pier Avenue during the summer.

Officers were patrolling the town centre when they found the victim at about 1am on July 31.

The young victim was taken to Colchester Hospital for treatment and was later discharged.

It has now been revealed that he has been left with permanent blindness in one eye due to the injuries he sustained in the attack.

Essex Police has now issued CCTV images of four people they want to trace in connection with the assault.

A spokesman for the force said: "We are appealing for the public's help to identify these four people following a serious assault in July.

"Officers were on patrol on July 31, when they came across a boy lying unconscious in the middle of Pier Avenue.

"Enquiries indicated that the boy had been involved in an altercation shortly beforehand.

"The victim was on his way home when he was approached by a group of young people outside Jennings betting shop.

"The victim was then seriously assaulted.

"He was taken to hospital with serious injuries which have resulted in permanent blindness in one eye.

"This assault has remained under investigation, and we are now in the position to release images of four young people we would like to speak to.

"If you know who they are or have any information which could assist with our investigation, please contact us."

Clacton's Pier ward councillor Paul Honeywood said he was concerned to hear about the assault as it had been a "relatively quiet summer" in the town in relation to violent incidents.

"This sounds like a horrific attack. We don't want to see this happen to anyone enjoying an evening out in our town.

"I'm very sorry to hear about his injuries and wish him the best for the future."

Witnesses or anyone with information about the attack is urged to contact Essex Police on 101 or at essex.police.uk, quoting incident 96 of July 31.