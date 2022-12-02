An alleged neo-Nazi music producer from Essex and his singing offspring have appeared at the Old Bailey accused of stirring up racial hatred through music.

Robert Talland, 53, his daughter, Rosie Talland, 31, and son, Stephen Talland, 33, were charged following an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing North East.

The case centres on the defendants’ alleged activities in the neo-Nazi music scene in the UK and the record label Rampage Productions.

Stephen and Rosie Talland allegedly performed in a band called Embers Of An Empire associated with the music network.

All three defendants are charged with conspiracy to incite racial hatred between January 1 2019 and October 10 2020.

The charge alleges they conspired to distribute a recording of a track by Embers Of An Empire.

The second charge alleges that Stephen Talland, from Harlow, and Rosie Talland, with others unknown, incited racial hatred on October 21 2021 by performing songs at a club in Leeds.

The third charge alleges Robert Talland possessed racially inflammatory material in the form of sound recordings “with a view to it being distributed by himself or another” to stir up racial hatred.

Robert Talland, from Waltham Abbey, faces two further charges of disseminating a terrorist publication.

On Friday, the defendants appeared at the Old Bailey for a preliminary hearing before Mr Justice Sweeney.

The senior judge set a timetable for the case with a plea hearing on March 25 and a provisional trial from October 23 at Woolwich Crown Court.

The defendants, who spoke only to confirm their identities, were granted continued conditional bail.