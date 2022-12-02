PROPOSALS have been submitted to spend almost £660,000 of government cash in rural parts of Tendring

The funding has been allocated to Tendring Council from the Rural England Prosperity Fund (REPF), a scheme to support capital spending projects in non-urban areas of the country.

The money is available to spend between 2023-2025 and the council's proposal is to use the cash in three broad areas.

It could include supporting rural businesses to diversify or expand, helping community groups to invest in facilities for their areas, and for council-led projects to support green initiatives and the rural visitor economy.

Neil Stock, leader of the council, said the targeted funding was welcome support for rural areas.

“As a largely rural district this funding will be of great help to our local economy and communities,” he said.

“We hope that as well as directly supporting our rural businesses and communities, that the funding can help to leverage further investment in what is a crucial part of our area.

“We want to partner with other funders to increase and maximise investment in rural businesses and community groups in Tendring.”

Whitehall is expected to announce REPF-awarded funds and approved proposals in early 2023.

Tendring Council said its officers are working in the interim period on preparations to enable rapid delivery once approvals and funding are received.