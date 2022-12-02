A SURGEON facing allegations of failing to provide good clinical care to six patients is also alleged to have breached restrictions imposed on him.

Orthopaedic surgeon Jeremy Parker, who practised in Colchester and Tendring is the subject of a tribunal hearing.

The allegations were brought to the tribunal by Richard Holland who acted as counsel on behalf of the General Medical Council (GMC).

In October 2018, the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT) imposed restrictions on Mr Parker’s clinical practice.

In the same month, Ramsay Healthcare UK, which runs Oaks Hospital where Mr Parker practised, informed him of restrictions that would be placed on his private clinical practice.

Mr Holland said: “Charles Ranaboldo, Group Medical Director at Ramsay Healthcare UK, wrote to Mr Parker on October 18, 2018, and the letter notes the restrictions on his NHS clinical practice and private practice.

“This letter also stated that failure to follow these restrictions would put his work at the Oaks Hospital practice at risk, and it was important to make patients aware of these restrictions.

“Mr Ranaboldo said he became aware of Mr Parker’s breach of restrictions in January 2019 and he was dismissed after this.”

The restrictions imposed on Mr Parker stated he was to discuss any prospective surgeries with a senior colleague or clinical supervisor before treatment.

Additionally, all other surgeries were to be discussed within a multi-disciplinary team meeting in the following week or weeks.

The GMC alleges Mr Parker knew of these restrictions and multiple occasions failed to consult with clinical supervisors or participate in multi-disciplinary team meetings.

It also alleges that in February 2019, Mr Parker added pre-typed operation notes to 14 patients' case notes that were to be reviewed by the Royal College of Surgeons.

Mr Parker is alleged to have done this without indicating they had been made retrospectively and his actions were an attempt to avoid criticism about his record keeping and that his actions were dishonest.

He no longer works at either hospital following his suspension order in July 2019.

The hearing continues.