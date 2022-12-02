THERE were three more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Tendring.

A total of 838 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on December 1.

They were among 19,992 deaths recorded across the East of England.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Tendring.

A total of 173,360 deaths were recorded throughout England by December 1, up from 172,941 last week.