WORK has started on a major infrastructure project to build faster broadband services in Brightlingsea.

Telecommunication infrastructure provider Digital Infrastructure has commenced the building of its future-proofed network, in the latest phase of a £100million private investment.

Once complete, the network will be operated by next-generation internet provider BeFibre.

The start of the construction project means residents of the town will soon be able to enjoy broadband speeds up to 13 times faster than the fibre-to-the-cabinet coverage that currently spans the majority of the UK.

Digital Infrastructure and BeFibre plan to deliver connectivity for over 3,000 properties in early 2023.

Louise Elliott, chief customer and operations officer for BeFibre and Digital Infrastructure, said: “As a country, there’s a lot of work to be done in the UK, to provide communities with the internet connectivity they truly need.

"That’s why we’re working hard – and at pace – to deliver a future-proofed broadband network in areas that have been underserved, to date.

“We’re working quickly, utilising existing ducts so we don’t have to dig up the town’s roads.

"This is less disruptive, allows us to connect homes faster, and it’s better for the environment too."

Residents can register their interest at be-fibre.co.uk/registernow.