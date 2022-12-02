PATIENTS at a GP have complained about the availability of face-to-face appointments despite the practice announcing efforts to improve the issue.

According to NHS data Riverside Health Centre in Manningtree had 3,298 appointments in October, the data also states all of these appointments were face-to-face.

However, residents claim most appointments are still conducted via telephone consultations.

Before the data was released, Riverside Health Centre recently announced changes to its appointment booking process.

The purpose of the changes was to enable directly bookable face-to-face appointments without initial telephone triage.

A spokesman for the health centre said: “You will continue to be asked the reason for the appointment to ensure you are booked with the most appropriate clinician.

“We will still be able to accommodate telephone appointments during the available clinics, though may not be able to guarantee the exact time of the call, if a clinician is running behind.”

After the Standard’s investigation into the issue, the health centre spokesman agreed the figures were not correct as it is doing a mix of appointments online, by phone and in person, similar to other practices.

The spokesman added: “We are very busy delivering appointments in a variety of ways including face-to-face, telephone and online to best support our patient’s needs.

"These figures published by NHS Data do not accurately reflect this.

“I understand it’s not just this practice but there is concern nationally from practices about accuracy."

In an attempt to solve these issues, Riverside Health Centre has introduced further services such as its new enhanced access service.

This has taken over from the existing extended access service and offers patients appointment times during weekday evenings and on Saturdays.

However, due to an increase in workload of the dispensary team, the health centre is requesting patients allow for three working days to pass before collecting medication in the new year.

To access the NHS data for October statistics visit bit.ly/3VJGlVe and for more information on Riverside Health Centre call 01206 397070.