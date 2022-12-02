A FOODBANK has announced its final lunch offering of the year.

The free community lunch funded by Walton and District Community Foodbank takes place on Tuesday, December 20.

The meal will include a traditional turkey dinner with trimmings followed by Christmas pudding and custard cooked by Nicola Jackson of Mumma Jackson’s at The Royal Albion pub.

A spokesman for the foodbank said: “If you are on low income, benefits, in social poverty, isolated or elderly please call 0800 6889577 to reserve your meal.

“Collection is at noon from Mumma Jackson’s in Walton High Street on the day and delivery is available for the disabled and elderly.”

The deadline for reservations is December 6.