A COUNCIL-RUN apprenticeship scheme that was criticised by education watchdogs is now making “good progress”.

Tendring Council’s Career Track scheme was graded as ‘requires improvement’ following its first full Ofsted inspection.

The scheme was criticised by inspectors for the superficial oversight of governors and because apprentices on the scheme do not develop a sufficiently broad range of skills as expected by their standard.

Fears were raised that if issues were not addressed to the satisfaction of the inspectors that it would result in the loss of the Education and Skills Funding Authority contract, which would consequently close Career Track.

But following an inspection in October, Ofsted found “good progress” is being made with the scheme, which currently has 53 apprentices.

Carlo Guglielmi, the council’s deputy leader and chairman of governors for Career Track, said the monitoring report validated the “excellent” work being done by the service.

“Following the Ofsted inspection last year the team put in place a series of steps to improve, which have been internally monitored – and therefore it is pleasing, but not surprising, that inspectors have found ‘reasonable progress’ at this latest visit,” he said.

“Career Track has, for almost four decades now, provided high-quality apprenticeships to develop talented people across Tendring and beyond, and this will continue for many more years to come.

“This has helped people into jobs and careers when they may not have had the opportunity for further education.”

The report found that Career Track leaders had “taken effective steps to improve the quality of training” and “decisive action” on refreshing the curriculum, meaning it was tailored to the needs of employers and apprentices and also developed wider skills.

It added that appropriate ongoing careers advice is provided, with Ofsted noting that “apprentices often gain promotions or take up new jobs within the council”, while leaders had also taken “effective steps to strengthen governance”.

Reasonable progress was also found in ensuring effective oversight of safeguarding arrangements.

Mr Guglielmi added: “Though this monitoring report is welcome news, we will not sit back but instead continue on this improvement journey to ensure Career Track remains a top provider of apprenticeships.”