Christmas is just a few weeks away now, and people may be getting ready for the season by enjoying some festive markets in Essex.

It will be an opportunity for people to purchase Christmas-related crafts and enjoy some street food as the temperatures get a little colder.

Plus, you may even be able to try out an ice rink, go on some funfair rides and see some live music.

With that in mind, we have put together a list of some of the best Christmas markets across the county that you need to explore during the most wonderful time of the year.

Colchester and Billericay are just two places where Christmas markets will be held in December (Image: Canva)

Where are Christmas markets in Essex?





Colchester High Street Christmas Market

The Colchester High Street Christmas Market is back for one day this month and will have a whole lot going on.

On Sunday, December 11 the High Street will be pedestrianised to have 80 stalls on display with a whole load of Christmas-related goodies on sale.

Plus, there will be live music, street performers and funfair rides to keep you occupied.

The event will be for one day only and lasts from 10am to 5pm.

Meadowcroft German Market & Christmas Fair

The Christmas market at Meadowcroft Garden Centre in Wickford has been running since September and will stay open until December 23.

There are 30 stalls to pick out a number of delightful Christmas gifts, as well as enjoy specialist German foods such as Frankfurter, Sauerkraut, Waffles, Apple Strudel and Schokokusse.

It is free to attend and is open seven days a week, so it is perfect to soak up some atmosphere for the festive season.

Billericay Christmas Market

Billericay's Christmas Market will be running for one day only on Sunday, December 4.

The event is free and starts up with Santa's parade at 11am which goes up and down the High Street.

After that Santa will head to his free grotto, which can be found at the Chantry Centre and will be giving away free goodie bags.

Alongside that, there will be live stage performances and a children’s funfair alongside a wide variety of food and drink to try.

Festival Leisure Park Christmas Market, Basildon

A one-day Christmas market is being held at the Festival Leisure Park in Basildon on Sunday, December 4.

Lasting from 11am to 4pm people will be able to find hundreds of products from local businesses, perfect for the season.

Plus, families will be able to take a picture together in a giant snow globe at the event.

Chelmsford Cathedral Christmas Market

Chelmsford Cathedral will be hosting its Christmas market on Saturday, December 3 from 9.30am to 3.30pm.

There will be a number of unique gifts and craft stalls, live entertainment and a Father Christmas grotto.

Clacton Christmas Market

Clacton's Christmas market will be taking place over two days on Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4 at Clacton Leisure Centre.

Running from 10am to 3pm on both days, the market will be home to over 100 stalls, with entry being free for the event.