Several motorway closures will affect Essex traffic this weekend, according to National Highways England.

These will mainly be along the Dartford Crossing in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the M25 and the A12.

If you are set to be travelling along these areas, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, December 2 to Sunday, December 4.

There will be several closures on the A12 in Essex this weekend (PA) (Image: PA)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Friday, December 2 in Essex?





A12

The 24-hour closure on the Northbound link road from the A138 will continue in Essex until Tuesday, December 20.

In both directions between Junction 13 and 15, there will be carriageway closure, lane closure, diversion route and contra flow for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal from 9pm to 5am.

Additionally, on the Northbound way at Junction 19, there will be an entry slip road closure and a diversion route for structure - new/reconstruction at the same time.

Dartford Crossing

No closures have been listed for this day.

M25

No closures are listed for the M25 Essex junctions on this day.

There will be limited closures on the M25 over the weekend (Image: PA)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Saturday, December 3 in Essex?

A12

The 24-hour closure on the Northbound link road from the A138 will continue in Essex until Tuesday, December 20, as well as the closures related to Junction 19 on the Northbound way from 9pm until 5am.

Alongside this on the Northbound way at Junction 29, there will be an exit slip road closure, lane closure and diversion route due to emergency structure - maintenance works at the same time.

Dartford Crossing

On the Northbound way for the West tunnel, there will be tunnel closure for maintenance works from 10pm until 5am.

M25

On the clockwise way from Junction 31 to Junction 1A there will be entry slip road closure and lane closures for Road Markings Painting from 10pm until 5.30am.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Sunday, December 4 in Essex?





A12

The 24-hour closure on the Northbound link road from the A138 will continue in Essex until Tuesday, December 20, as well as the closures related to Junction 19 on the Northbound way from 9pm until 5am.

Dartford Crossing

On the Northbound way for the East tunnel, there will be a closure for maintenance works from 10pm until 5am.

M25

On the clockwise way from Junction 30 to Junction 1A, there will be slip road and lane closure for road marking from 10.30pm until 5.30am.