Here is a selection of animals from the RSPCA branches in Essex and the affiliated Danaher Animal Home who are looking for a forever home.

There are some animals from the Essex South, Southend & District branches, the South West branch and the Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home website for details.

You can also donate to charities to help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Archie

Archie (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - Six years old

Breed - Patterdale

Colour - Brown

Archie is a dog looking to find his forever home to "live out the rest of his days in a relaxing calm environment".

He is typical of his Patterdale breed in that he has a high chase drive and loves to play with tennis balls.

Additionally, he walks well on a lead but cannot go off it due to being partially deaf.

Danaher Animal Home has described Archie as being "under-socialised with other dogs" so would love a patient and understanding home to help him feel more confident.

If you want to adopt Archie you can view their full profile here.

Tommy

Tommy (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Male

Age - Two years old (approx.)

Breed - Staffordshire Bull Terrier crossbreed

Colour - White

Tommy came into the care of the RSPCA after being found as a stray and is now ready to find his perfect home.

He is described as "a bit of a love bug" and is happy to partake in training games especially if they involve some tasty treats.

Tommy can get overwhelmed in new situations and would need his new adopters to take things slow with him.

If you want to adopt Tommy you can view their full profile here.

Bruce

Bruce (RSPCA) (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Male

Age - Six years old (approx.)

Breed - Domestic Shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Black

Bruce has been living as a stray for the past three years since his owner died, so is looking for a stable home with loving owners.

Despite a long period of "neglect and uncertain of where his next meal would come from" Bruce is still a very friendly cat.

It would probably be best for Bruce to be the only pet in the home, and he could live with children of secondary school age.

If you want to adopt Bruce you can view their full profile here.

Luke and Leia

Luke and Leia (RSPCA)

Gender - Male and Female

Age - 12 years old (approx)

Breed - Domestic shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Black & White and Black

Luke and Leia are siblings who are looking for a home together and love nothing more than a bit of a fuss plus a warm lap to sit on.

They've had a bit of a hard time lately as their beloved previous owner passed away.

As you can imagine this is probably a very uncertain and confusing time for them, so they are looking for a stable and happy home to see out the rest of their years together.

If you want to adopt Luke and Leia you can view their full profile here.