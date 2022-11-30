Police are appealing for witnesses after a girl was assaulted on her way home from school.

The victim was walking along Walton Road, Clacton, at around 4.15pm when she was approached by another girl and repeatedly assaulted. She sustained a fractured ankle

This result remains under investigation and no arrests have been made at this stage.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the assault or have any further information to contact us.

“If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

“Please quote incident 752 of 23 November when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”

