A DOCTOR has been accused of not carrying out surgery he said he had.

A hearing is underway into the alleged misconduct of orthopaedic surgeon Jeremy Parker who has been accused of providing improper clinical care to six patients.

One investigation into his medical practise resulted in alleged claims Mr Parker- who practised in Colchester and Tendring - did not conduct a surgery he claimed he had done.

General Medical Council’s lawyer Richard Holland alleges Mr Parker performed a left hip resurfacing on Patient D and failed to refer the patient to a peripheral nerve specialist.

Dr Winston Kim carried out an independent investigation into Mr Parker’s work and provided a report.

It read: “Following the operation on December 20, 2017, the patient also suffered a left foot drop but this is a recognised effect after a peripheral nerve resurfacing.

“Although Mr Parker made other referrals he did not refer the patient to a peripheral nerve specialist which is where my criticism lies.”

Patient E’s case saw Mr Parker perform another hip resurfacing on April 11, 2018.

In this instance, the GMC alleges Mr Parker failed to discuss with Patient E the rationale for a hip resurfacing instead of a hip replacement.

It alleges Mr Parker also failed to discuss with the patient alternative non-operative options.

Additionally, the GMC alleges if Mr Parker had made these discussions, he had failed to record them officially.

Patient F’s case was extensive leading to an investigation by several doctors including Dr Nicholas Wardle, Professor Sanjiv Jari and Dr Paul Emberton

The GMC alleges between April 2018 and July 2018, Mr Parker was involved in the care and treatment of Patient F and prior to allegedly performing a right knee arthroscopy, he failed to complete several tasks.

Mr Parker is alleged to have failed in personally reviewing Patient F’s X-rays, GP referral letter dated March 28, 2018 and MRI imaging of April 23, 2018.

The GMC also alleges Mr Parker did not correctly diagnose a one centimetre loose body and failed to obtain adequate consent by not properly outlining the risks and benefits of the procedure.

Mr Parker is alleged to have not recorded the reason the procedure was taken and the abnormality that was treated in a June 2018 letter.

In the June 26, 2018 procedure Mr Parker is alleged to have not recorded how much of the meniscus was removed, what the debridement entailed and what procedure was actually undertaken.

The same incident sees Mr Parker accused of recording that he had performed a partial lateral meniscectomy which he knew was untrue.

The hearing continues.