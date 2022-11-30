An Essex police officer has been dismissed from the force for "breaching the standards of professional behaviour".

A gross misconduct hearing found that Supt Craig Saunders had not met the high standards expected of all officers and police staff.

Led by a Legally Qualified Chair who is independent of the force, the hearing determined that there had been breaches in the areas of honesty and integrity, authority respect and courtesy, orders and instructions and that his actions amounted to discreditable conduct.

A number of allegations had been made and while some, as summarised above, were proven, there were some allegations which were not proven.

The case had initially been voluntarily referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, who subsequently referred it back to Essex Police for investigation.

READ MORE: Woman almost crushed to death on Southend construction site speaks out as firm fined

The force’s investigation led to the hearing, chaired by Monica Daley-Campbell, who determined that it should be held in private.

Deputy Chief Constable Andy Prophet, who oversees the Essex Police professional standards department said: “Our officers and police staff catch criminals and keep people safe.

"I expect the highest standards because that’s what the people of Essex deserve. If anyone raises a concern then we listen, we act quickly to investigate and if something is amiss, we put it right.

"The actions of this officer were utterly unacceptable and they have been sacked.

"His behaviour didn’t live up to the values of the overwhelming majority of our colleagues who are proud to serve our communities.”