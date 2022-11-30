DOVERCOURT’S Christmas lights will be switched on at a special late-night shopping event this weekend.

The festive event will take place in Dovercourt town centre on Saturday, December 3, from 4pm to 9pm.

The lights are expected to be switched on at about 6.45pm by town mayor Ivan Henderson following a proclamation by Harwich’s town crier Richard Bench.

The event will include various stalls, street food, rides and a Santa's Grotto in Kingsway Hall.

Sally Goff, Harwich and Dovercourt Partnership's town centre manager, said: “It’s really going to kick-start everybody’s Christmas in Dovercourt.

“We aim to support the local traders and get more people into town to shop locally.

“Dovercourt Street Market is part of the partnership and it is supporting the light switch-on.

“The town council has donated a tree, which is outside Kingsway Hall, and the hall itself will be hosting craft stalls and a grotto.

“There will also be a couple of rides, as well as live music and a dance group.”

The event will be back to full strength after being affected by the Covid pandemic over the past few years.

“We were extra careful last year, but the event was still brilliant – we hope this year will be just as spectacular.”