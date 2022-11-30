A TRIBUNAL hearing is being held into the alleged misconduct of a surgeon who has been accused of providing improper clinical care to six patients.

Jeremy Parker was an orthopaedic surgeon who practised hip and knee surgery in Colchester and Tendring.

The allegations were presented to the tribunal by the General Medical Council’s lawyer Richard Holland on Tuesday, November 29.

It included one investigation into his medical practise which resulted in a patient having to have part of their leg amputated.

Patients were labelled A to F and the hearing was told Mr Parker had dealings with them between August 2015 and November 2018.

The GMC alleges Mr Parker conducted a hip replacement surgery on Patient A in August 2015 which became infected.

He said: “Consequently, Mr Parker tried to treat the infection with antibiotics before a further surgery in May 2017 which resulted in severe blood loss and an admission to the ICU for five days.

“Another procedure was conducted in July 2017 resulting in severe haemorrhaging and blood loss which proved catastrophic as the patient had to have a below the leg amputation on July 12, 2017.”

Dr Winston Kim carried out an independent investigation into Mr Parker’s work and provided a report.

Dr Kim’s report read: “Prior to the primary hip replacement on August 24, 2015, there was suspicion the hip was infected due to a CT scan the same month.

“The catastrophic blood loss in July 7, 2017, occurred when a cerclage wire was placed into the femur where an artery was damaged and a vascular team was called to stop the bleeding.

“The patient returned to restore circulation to their lower leg but this failed leading to the amputation on July 12 2017.

“Failure to diagnose the patient before or after her hip replacement is seriously below the expected standard of a competent orthopaedic surgeon.”

Dr Kim also reviewed patient B’s case who Mr Parker diagnosed as having a right hip later tear.

Mr Parker performed a right hip arthroscopy on October 24, 2017 but the patient continued to have symptoms.

Hip injections were admitted twice in 2018 as the patient complained of right sided hip pain.

The GMC alleges either Patient B was not properly consented or this consent was not documented well.

Dr Kim said: “Although a consent form was signed on the day of operation, there was inadequate documentation of arthroscopic risks and further treatment options.”

For Patient C, Mr Parker underwent a revision of their right femoral stem in December 2017 but failed to discuss this in a Multi-disciplinary Team meeting with colleagues.

Although this is not mandatory for hip surgeons, Mr Parker was required to do so because of restrictions placed on his practise.

Dr Kim added: “I would consider this incident was not below standards apart from handling of MDT meetings, mishandling a relatively young patient and the high risk of recurrence with the injury.”

Verdicts on these allegations are to be determined as the hearing continues.