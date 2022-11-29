CLACTON'S Rotary Club will be hosting its popular free carol concert this weekend.

The annual event will take place at the West Cliff Theatre on Sunday, December 4, at 3pm.

This year's event includes two choirs, including Clacton-based group Spectrum and 36 youngsters from Chase Lane Primary School and Nursery in Dovercourt.

The concert will also be supported by the Tendring Brass band.

The concert is free to attend but a retiring collection will raise cash for local charities.