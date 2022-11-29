YOUNGSTERS have been making their case for Frinton to be more environmentally friendly.

Frinton and Walton Town Council mayor Terry Allen visited youngsters from Year 2 at Frinton Primary School following a request from the class.

The pupils wrote “persuasive” letters to Mr Allen calling on the town to do more to be green.

A spokesman for the school said: “The excited children were able to ask lots of questions about what it was like to be the mayor and his role on the council all before individually reading him many of their handwritten letters.

“The mayor listened and responded after each letter explaining more about the council's point of view on the subjects raised and what could be done to bring about the changes and improvements mentioned.

“At the end of the visit the mayor was presented with all the children’s letters to take back for further consideration by the town council.”

Mr Allen is also set to visit youngsters at Hamford Primary Academy ahead of their Christmas fayre on Friday.

The event, which runs from 3.15pm to 6pm, will include festive stalls, games, activities, mince pies, and the bespoke Hamford Christmas Grotto.