VOLUNTEERS have spoken of their relief after a former treasurer who defrauded a cancer charity out of more than £100,000 was sent to jail.

It was a morning of high emotion at Chelmsford Crown Court yesterday as ten volunteers gathered in the public gallery to watch Ian Smith, the former treasurer at Relay for Life Clacton, receive a jail sentence of three years and four months.

Smith took a total of £106,575 and was pursued for more than a year by volunteers who worried why Cancer Research UK hadn’t received the money.

Sharon Wyatt, who was the event chair at Relay for Life Clacton and was involved in the charity since it started, said it was difficult for volunteers to come to terms with what was going on when money started going missing from the accounts.

She said: “We didn’t want to believe it – the good part of your nature doesn’t want to believe there’s bad in anybody, [but] for the families and those involved… it’s each person it’s had an effect on.

“It was that knock-on effect on how we go forward from that because that money didn’t go where it should have.

“There’s relief that it’s been dealt with now – at the end of the day, he’s still a person with a family, but volunteers are having to deal with [the fallout from] all this.”

Bob Cooper, one of the relay team leaders, described Smith as unassuming, even when he was treasurer.

“He was his wife’s shadow – he was quiet, in the background, doing what needed to be done.

“He wasn’t an attention seeking kind of guy – he was the complete opposite of his wife.”

On the return of the Relay for life, he said: “I think it might start again, but it’s too raw at the moment to even think about it.

“My wife has had cancer and she’s been in hospital this morning – it’s hard.

“That’s why we do it, that’s what we do it for.

“I think it was the right sentence.”

Chris Winning, another long-term volunteer, said: “We want to move forward now so we can replace the trust in the charity that was lost.”